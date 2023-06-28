Harry's lawyer calls Piers Morgan's trial no-show 'fatal'

Prince Harry's lawyer said on Tuesday a British publisher’s failure to call witnesses such as Piers Morgan was a fatal blow to its defence against allegations brought by the royal and others of unlawful behaviour by its tabloid papers.

The prince and 100 others are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information-gathering between 1991 and 2011.

They claim senior editors and executives at MGN knew about and approved of the wrongdoing. MGN, owned by Reach, is fighting the lawsuit, saying there was no evidence for the accusations.

In his closing submissions, the claimants' lawyer David Sherborne said MGN had called just three journalists during the six-week trial at London's High Court to rebut the allegations, with Piers Morgan, the Daily Mirror's former editor and now a high-profile TV presenter, one of those notably absent.