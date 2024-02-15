Ukraine's second city keeps going despite Russian attacks

For a city under frequent attack by Russia, Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine is functioning surprisingly well: the streets hum with activity during the day, cafes are busy and there's even some night life.

Officials say around 1.2 million people remain in the country's second city - compared to nearly 2 million before Moscow's Feb 24, 2022 invasion - despite the threat posed by a new wave of Russian missile and drone strikes.

Among them are some who returned to this cultural and scientific hub after seeking the relative safety of western Ukraine early in the war, when Russian troops reached the outskirts of the city.

They have done so despite the risk of living in a city that is close to the front line and only 42 km (26 miles) from the border with Russia.

"I felt more life here in one day than three months out there," said Kateryna Pereverzeva, a 29-year-old magazine editor who came back after three months.