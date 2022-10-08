    বাংলা

    Sabotage halts rail traffic in northern Germany

    There was a nearly three-hour halt in all rail traffic in the northern area of the country

    Sarah Marsh and Andreas RinkeReuters
    Published : 8 Oct 2022, 12:46 PM
    Updated : 8 Oct 2022, 12:46 PM

    Sabotage was behind a nearly three-hour halt in all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday morning, state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) said, without identifying who might be responsible.

    Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, DB said. The interior ministry did not immediately reply to request for comment.

    The disruption immediately raised alarm bells after NATO and the European Union last month stressed the need to protect critical infrastructure after what they called acts of "sabotage" on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

    "We can't say much at the moment, it is too early," said a security source who declined to be named. The source said an intensive investigation into the incident had begun and there were a variety of possible reasons for it, ranging from simple cable theft which was frequent at the moment to a targeted attack.

    DB said in a statement: "Due to sabotage on cables that are indispensable for rail traffic, Deutsche Bahn had to stop rail traffic in the north this morning for nearly three hours."

    DB had earlier given the cause of the network disruption as a technical problem with radio communications. Rail traffic was still patchy on Saturday afternoon after being restored, it said, warning of train cancellations and delays.

    Citing sources in the security services, Der Spiegel magazine reported that cables for DB's communication network had been cut in two places.

    The disruptions affected rail services through the states of Lower Saxony and Schlewsig-Holstein as well as the city-states of Bremen and Hamburg, with a knock-on effect to international rail journeys to Denmark and the Netherlands.

    RELATED STORIES
    Moscow says truck explosion destroys part of Russia-Crimea bridge
    Truck explosion destroys part of Russia-Crimea bridge: Moscow
    A Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Twitter that the incident was just 'the beginning' but stopped short of saying Ukrainian forces were responsible for the blast
    Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven
    Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to 7
    Eight people were injured and ferried to a hospital for treatment following the incident
    Five killed by Ukrainian strike on bus in Kherson region
    5 killed by Ukrainian strike on bus in Kherson
    Five others were injured when Ukrainian forces shelled a bus in Russian-controlled Kherson
    UK not asking people to use less energy, minister says
    UK not asking people to use less energy: minister
    The National Grid's warning on possible power cuts was based on a worst case scenario, if Britain is unable to import electricity from Europe

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher