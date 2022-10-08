Sabotage halts rail traffic in northern Germany

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, DB said. The interior ministry did not immediately reply to request for comment.

The disruption immediately raised alarm bells after NATO and the European Union last month stressed the need to protect critical infrastructure after what they called acts of "sabotage" on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"We can't say much at the moment, it is too early," said a security source who declined to be named. The source said an intensive investigation into the incident had begun and there were a variety of possible reasons for it, ranging from simple cable theft which was frequent at the moment to a targeted attack.