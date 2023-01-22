    বাংলা

    Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new US sanctions

    Last month, the White House said Wagner had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 01:17 AM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2023, 01:17 AM

    The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group.

    White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which has been supporting Russian forces in their invasion of Ukraine and claiming credit for battlefield advances, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization.

    A letter in English addressed to Kirby and posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service read: "Dear Mr Kirby, Could you please clarify what crime was committed by PMC Wagner?"

    Kirby called Wagner "a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses".

    Last month, the White House said Wagner had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.

    North Korea's Foreign Ministry called the report groundless and Prigozhin at the time denied taking such a delivery, calling the report "gossip and speculation".

    Washington had already imposed curbs on trade with Wagner in 2017 and again in December in an attempt to restrict its access to weaponry.

    The European Union imposed its own sanctions in December 2021 on Wagner, which has been active in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Mozambique and Mali, as well as Ukraine.

    Prigozhin has described Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.

    He is wanted in the United States for interference in US elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    Former soldier kills 5, including police officer, in ex-Soviet Georgia
    Georgian media identified the shooter as a former Georgian soldier who had served in the country's contingent in Afghanistan
    An employee arranges produce inside a Sainsbury?s supermarket in Richmond, west London, Britain, June 27, 2022.
    UK shoppers cut back on spending
    Retail sales volumes fell by 1% in December from November, the Office for National Statistics said
    Ivan and Natalia Dombrovskyi with their children and his sister Natalia Kovtun who was fleeing from Zaporizhzhia last week, pose for a family picture outside an arrival and accommodation centre for refugees, including Ukrainians, in front of former airport Tegel in Berlin, Germany November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
    Migration drives German population to record high in 2022
    In just the first half of the year, Ukrainians arriving in Germany swelled the population by 740,000
    US Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires during NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Crystal Arrow 2021 in Adazi, Latvia March 26, 2021. Reuters
    US, Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
    Zelensky urged Western leaders to supply heavy tanks to his country before Russia mounts its next missile and armoured ground attacks

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher