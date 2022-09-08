New UK leader Liz Truss finalises huge power subsidy plan

MORE BORROWING

Her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, also on his first full day in the job, said borrowing would be higher in the short term to provide support for households and businesses and fund the tax cuts.

"We need to be decisive and do things differently. That means relentlessly focusing on how we unlock business investment and grow the size of the British economy, rather than how we redistribute what's left," he told business leaders.

The pound sank its lowest level against the dollar since 1985 at $1.1407 and was down almost 1% against the euro too.

While the fall in sterling could add to the inflation pressures in the economy, the expected price freeze plan was likely to help ease the cost-of-living squeeze on consumers which had been shaping up to be the most severe in decades.

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said the plan could slow inflation - which surpassed 10% in July - although it was too soon to say what the implications for the central bank's run of interest rate increases would be.

The BoE forecast in August that inflation would exceed 13%, and some economists have said it recently could top 20% if gas prices - pushed up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine - stay high.