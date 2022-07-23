Zelensky says no ceasefire without recovering land lost to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a ceasefire with Russia without reclaiming lost territories would only prolong the war, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

He warned that a ceasefire that allows Russia to keep Ukrainian territories seized since the invasion in February would only encourage an even wider conflict, giving Moscow an opportunity to replenish and rearm for the next round.

Zelensky also spoke about US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), saying, "the Western supplies of Himars, while making a material difference, are much lower than what Ukraine needs to turn the tide."

"Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest," the Wall Street Journal reported, citing comments by Zelensky.

He said, "Society believes that all the territories must be liberated first, and then we can negotiate about what to do and how we could live in the centuries ahead".