Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London

"I was awed by the fact that I was in the cathedral with Queen Elizabeth, who I have looked up to all my life," said Marie Claire Cross, 55. "It was awesome in the true sense of the word and it was so sad."

Frances Thain, 63, said she had been surprised to see the four children of the late queen as she entered the cathedral. "I was just overwhelmed because there were so much to take in," she said.

Elizabeth died on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, plunging the nation into mourning.

Charles, 73, who automatically became king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand, is travelling to the four parts of the United Kingdom before the funeral, and will visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

In Belfast he will meet senior politicians and faith leaders and attend a service at the city's St Anne's Cathedral before returning to London.

Tens of thousands of mourners have turned out in Scotland, with deep crowds gathering from the early hours to observe the processions. In London, huge numbers of people have left flowers and messages in the grounds of royal parks.

The queen's coffin will leave Scotland for the first time since her death when it is flown to London in the evening and then driven to Buckingham Palace.