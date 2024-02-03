    বাংলা

    World Court says it will hear part of Russia-Ukraine genocide case

    Ukraine brought the case to the International Court of Justice days after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2024, 04:13 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2024, 04:13 AM

    The United Nations' highest court on Friday ruled that it will hear a case in which Kyiv has asked it to declare it did not commit genocide in eastern Ukraine, as Russia claimed as a pretext for attacking its smaller neighbour.

    Ukraine brought the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, days after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

    On Friday, judges found the court had jurisdiction to hear just a small part of the original case. The judges threw out a request by Ukraine to rule on whether or not the Russian invasion violated the 1948 Genocide Convention.

    Instead the panel of 16 judges said they will rule at a later stage on whether or not Ukraine committed genocide in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of eastern Ukraine now occupied by Russia.

    "It is important that the court will decide on the issue that Ukraine is not responsible for some mythical genocide which the Russian Federation falsely alleged that Ukraine has committed," Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych told journalists at the ICJ.

    He added that it was also important that the emergency order by the court in March 2022 -- that Russia immediately halt its military operations in Ukraine -- still stands.

    While the court's rulings are final and legally binding, it has no way to enforce them and some states, like Russia, have ignored them.

    In hearings in September last year, lawyers for Moscow urged judges to throw out the entire case, saying Kyiv's legal arguments were flawed and the court had no jurisdiction.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Director General for International Law Oksana Zolotaryova and Ambassador-at-large Anton Korynevych take part in a press conference after an International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing on Ukraine accusing Russia of violating an anti-terrorism treaty by funding pro-Russian forces, including militias who shot down the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, and discrimination, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 31, 2024.
    World Court dismisses much of Ukraine's case against Russia
    Judges at the top UN court declined to rule on allegations brought by Kyiv that Moscow was responsible for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014
    A person shouts slogans during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands January 26, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
    Key takeaways from the court decision in Israel genocide case
    The court did not demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, something that Israel says would allow Hamas militants to regroup and to launch new attacks on the country
    Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024.
    Israel must prevent genocide in Gaza: World Court
    The UN top court, however, stops short of ordering a ceasefire as requested by the plaintiff South Africa
    General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 11, 2019.
    What is the genocide case against Israel at top UN court?
    The ICJ will hold hearings this week on a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza war

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps