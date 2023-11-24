    বাংলা

    Britain pledges additional aid to Gaza

    Britain will provide another 30 million pounds ($37.38 million) of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Friday

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM

    Britain will provide another 30 million pounds ($37.38 million) of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Friday as he travels to the occupied Palestinian territories on the second day of his visit to the region.

    Cameron will meet Palestinian leaders and aid agencies.

    On Thursday he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as fighting between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continued before a four-day truce was due to begin and ahead of the expected release of 13 Israeli women and child hostages.

    "We are hopeful that today will see the release of hostages, and I am urging all parties to continue to work towards the release of every hostage. A pause will also allow access for life-saving aid to the people of Gaza," Cameron said in a statement.

    "I am proud that a fourth UK flight carrying critical supplies landed in Egypt today, and I can announce new £30m of funding which will be spent on vital aid such as shelter and medical provisions," he said.

    The new pledge will double the amount of additional aid Britain has committed to Gaza since the conflict began in October.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from south Israel Nov 17, 2023.
    Aid supplies to Gaza halted again
    The United Nations' WFP says civilians face the ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ due to the lack of food supplies
    Britain's former Prime Minister and newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
    'Big hitter' Cameron returns to UK government
    Cameron became the country's youngest prime minister for almost two centuries in 2010
    Former British Prime Minister David Cameron walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain Nov 13, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
    Ex-UK PM Cameron to return as foreign secretary: Telegraph
    It will be his first time returning to the political front line since quitting after failing to keep Britain in the EU
    Former British Prime Minister David Cameron walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain Nov 13, 2023.
    Ex-UK PM Cameron to return as foreign secretary: Telegraph
    It will be his first time returning to the political front line since quitting after failing to keep Britain in the EU

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps