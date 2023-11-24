Britain pledges additional aid to Gaza

"We are hopeful that today will see the release of hostages, and I am urging all parties to continue to work towards the release of every hostage. A pause will also allow access for life-saving aid to the people of Gaza," Cameron said in a statement.

"I am proud that a fourth UK flight carrying critical supplies landed in Egypt today, and I can announce new £30m of funding which will be spent on vital aid such as shelter and medical provisions," he said.

The new pledge will double the amount of additional aid Britain has committed to Gaza since the conflict began in October.