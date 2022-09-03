Russia, West step up energy war as risk of nuclear disaster haunts Ukraine

As UN inspectors sought to avert a nuclear disaster on Ukraine's frontline, the West and Russia wounded each other's economies, with Moscow keeping its main gas pipeline to Germany shut on Saturday while threatened with price caps on oil exports.

Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom blamed a technical fault in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for the delay on Friday. But the high-level manoeuvres in energy politics were seen as an extension of the war, and the ramifications would be felt far beyond Ukraine.

The announcements came as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame over their actions at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where UN inspectors arrived on Thursday on a mission to help avert a catastrophe.

Vladimir Rogov, a pro-Russian official in the Zaporizhzhia region, said Ukrainian forces had shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant several times overnight and the main power line to the station had been downed, forcing it to use reserve power sources, as occurred last week.

Reuters could not immediately substantiate his account.