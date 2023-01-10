Amid Ukraine war, Putin's top brass promise a stronger military

NUCLEAR GUARANTEE

Shoigu said Russia would continue to develop its nuclear triad of ballistic missiles, submarines and strategic bombers because such weapons were "the main guarantee of its sovereignty".

On conventional weapons, Shoigu gave a remarkably frank analysis of where Russia needed to improve.

Nationalist critics of Shoigu have repeatedly asked why Russia failed to establish air superiority in Ukraine, why top generals made such grave tactical mistakes and why Russian soldiers were sent into battle without the right equipment, intelligence or even medical kits.

Shoigu said Russia would pay particular attention to the air force, build up its overall strike capabilities and improve command, communication and training.

Russia will "increase the combat capabilities of the aerospace forces - both in terms of the work of fighters and bombers in areas where modern air defence systems are in operation, and in terms of improving unmanned aerial vehicles".

"Our immediate plans are to expand the arsenals of modern strike weapons," he said. "We need to improve the management and communication system."

Shoigu also said the military commissariats, which are responsible for drafting soldiers, needed to be modernised.

After Putin ordered on Sept 21 what he cast as a "partial mobilisation", Russia's first since World War Two, around 300,000 additional men were drafted, though several hundred thousand more Russian men fled abroad to avoid being called up.

"It is necessary to digitalise databases, establish interaction with local and regional authorities, as well as industry," Shoigu said of the commissariats.