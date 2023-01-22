Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas: officials

Countering Moscow's claim of recent advances, Yevhen Yerin, a military spokesperson in Zaporizhzhia, told the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, "At the moment, they have not captured anything. All their attempts have been repulsed and the enemy has suffered losses."



The Ukrainian military's General Staff said Russia continues its offensive in Zaporizhzhia, increasingly using aviation. It said 25 settlements in the region were affected by Russian artillery fire on Saturday.



Russian forces launched 115 strikes in the Sumy region that borders Russia in Ukraine's northeast, regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Telegram.



A 17-year-old was wounded and a number of houses and infrastructure buildings were destroyed, Zhyvytsky said.



Oleh Zhdanov, a military analyst in Kyiv, said the increased attacks in Sumy were a "test" by Russia. "This is not their first attempt," Zhdanov said in a social media video, adding that the attacks were repelled.