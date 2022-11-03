Russia urges United Nations to help ease its food and fertiliser exports

Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports.

Russia on Wednesday resumed participating in the initiative after a four-day suspension, relieving pressure on food prices and easing fears of a renewed global food crisis.

The arrangement is due to expire on Nov 19, and Moscow has made clear it wants more done to ensure it can export its own huge food and fertiliser output despite the barrage of Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

"We still do not see any results regarding a second aspect: the removal of obstacles to the export of Russian fertilisers and grain," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference in Amman, Jordan.