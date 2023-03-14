Ukraine accuses Russian snipers of abusing child, gang raping mother

President Vladimir Putin's government, which says it is fighting Western-backed "neo-Nazis" in Ukraine, has repeatedly denied allegations of atrocities. It has also denied that its military commanders are aware of sexual violence by soldiers.

The soldiers were both snipers, aged 32 and 28, the files said, adding that the former had died while the younger, named as Yevgeniy Chernoknizhniy, returned to Russia.

When asked for the identities of both soldiers, prosecutors provided only the name of the younger man. When called a number in online databases for him, a person saying he was Chernoknizhniy’s brother said he was deceased.

"He died. There's no way you can get hold of him," said the man, crying. "That's all that I can say."

His assertion could not be independently confirmed.

GROWING ACCUSATIONS

The two snipers were among six suspects accused in the Brovary assaults, which prosecutors say is one of the most extensive investigations of sexual abuse since the invasion.

After the alleged attack on the girl and her parents, the two soldiers entered the house of an elderly couple next door, where they beat them, prosecutors said, also raping a 41-year-old pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl.

At another location where several families lived, the soldiers forced everyone into the kitchen and gang raped a 15-year-old girl and her mother, they said.

All the victims survived, prosecutors said, and were receiving psychological and medical assistance.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing into the possible role of superior officials in the Brovary attacks, prosecutors said, in a case adding to growing allegations of systematic sexual abuse by Russian soldiers.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office says it is investigating more than 71,000 reports of war crimes received since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops over the border.

Ukrainian investigators know the probability of finding and punishing suspects is low and potential trials would be mainly in absentia, but there are also international efforts to prosecute war crimes including by the International Criminal Court.

While suspects are unlikely to be surrendered by Moscow, anyone convicted in absentia may be placed on international watchlists, which would make it difficult to travel.

Russia has also accused Ukrainian forces of war crimes, including the execution of 10 prisoners of war.

A UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine has said that most of the dozens of sexual violence accusations pointed at the Russian military.

So far, Ukrainian prosecutors have convicted 26 Russians of war crimes - some prisoners of war, some in absentia - of which one was for rape.