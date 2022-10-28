Russia announces completion of call-up for Ukraine

The announcement appears to bring to a close a divisive mobilisation drive that had seen tens of thousands of Russian men flee the country and brought the first sustained public protest against the war.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown on state television informing President Vladimir Putin that 82,000 reservists were now deployed in the conflict zone and another 218,000 had entered training.

"The task set by you of (mobilising) 300,000 people has been completed. No further measures are planned," Shoigu said.

Putin had ordered the "partial mobilisation" last month after his forces suffered major setbacks on the battlefield. But the mobilisation drive attracted rare dissent, including some unrest in rural areas and parts of the country populated by ethnic minorities who complained they were being targeted.

Authorities have acknowledged some mistakes in drafting in some people who were too old or unfit, but said they would be resolved. Tens of thousands of Russian men are believed to have fled the country to avoid being forced to fight, many to neighbouring former Soviet republics.