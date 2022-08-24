Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's six-month mark

Ukrainians mark 31 years since they broke free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union on Wednesday in what is certain to be a day of defiance against the Kremlin's six-month-old war to subdue the country once again.

Ukraine's Independence Day falls on the six-month anniversary of Russia's Feb 24 invasion and will be marked by subdued celebrations under the threat of attacks from land, air and sea.

Public gatherings are banned in the capital Kyiv and a curfew is in force in the frontline eastern city of Kharkiv, which has weathered months of shelling.

The government laid out the carcasses of burnt-out Russian tanks and armoured vehicles like war trophies in central Kyiv in a show of defiance.