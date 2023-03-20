Merger of UBS and Credit Suisse enormous risk for Switzerland: Swiss lawmaker

UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse creates an enormous risk for Switzerland, Roger Nordmann, leader of the Social Democrats (SP) in the Swiss parliament, said on Monday.

"The Swiss National Bank and the government has put 209 billion francs on the table – it is an enormous risk for Switzerland," Nordmann told Reuters.

"The new UBS is also another massive risk – it's going to have more than 1,500 billion francs in assets, and it's simply too big for Switzerland," he added.