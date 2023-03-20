    বাংলা

    Merger of UBS and Credit Suisse enormous risk for Switzerland: Swiss lawmaker

    Roger Nordmann said he was concerned about job losses, and blamed Credit Suisse's leadership for the bank's failure

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2023, 10:00 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 10:00 AM

    UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse creates an enormous risk for Switzerland, Roger Nordmann, leader of the Social Democrats (SP) in the Swiss parliament, said on Monday.

    "The Swiss National Bank and the government has put 209 billion francs on the table – it is an enormous risk for Switzerland," Nordmann told Reuters.

    "The new UBS is also another massive risk – it's going to have more than 1,500 billion francs in assets, and it's simply too big for Switzerland," he added.

    The Social Democrats are the second biggest party in the Swiss parliament and have two ministers in the country's ruling cabinet.

    Nordmann, who leads the SP in the lower house, said he was concerned about job losses, and blamed Credit Suisse's leadership for the bank's failure.

    "What has happened is terrible for the credibility of Switzerland," he said. "It's a warning shot for Switzerland about having banks which are just too big."

    "I'm very concerned about the new UBS. There has to be more separation between banks' ordinary savings business, investment bank and asset management."

    RELATED STORIES
    A clock is seen near the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 5, 2022.
    Credit Suisse lifeline gives global banks tentative respite
    Credit Suisse is the first major global bank to be thrown an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis
    A clock is seen near the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 5, 2022.
    Credit Suisse thrown $54bn lifeline to ward off global bank crisis
    The bank's announcement prompted a 24% rise in Credit Suisse shares and helped reverse some of the heavy losses on stock markets
    A Credit Suisse branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. Picture taken November 3, 2021.
    Credit Suisse shares leap in delicate truce with doubters
    Analysts say the status quo after a $54 billion loan from the SNB is no longer an option, leaving a takeover of Credit Suisse as the most likely outcome.
    A Christmas tree is decorated in front of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland November 23, 2022.
    Swiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp
    It is clear that such a reorganisation of the bank, the reorientation of the business model, is not something that can be done overnight

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher