    বাংলা

    Denmark to tighten border control after Quran burnings

    Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2023, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2023, 07:29 AM

    Danish police are tightening border controls following recent burnings of the Quran that have affected the security situation, the justice ministry said late on Thursday, following a similar decision by Sweden earlier in the week.

    Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have burned and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that governments ban such acts.

    "Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark, in order to respond to the specific and current threats," the Danish ministry said in a statement.

    Tighter border controls will initially be in place until Aug 10, it said.

    "The recent Koran burnings have, as the security police have said, affected the current security situation," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in the statement.

    The decision to tighten border controls with more checks of travellers arriving in Denmark follows a similar move by Sweden.

    Both governments have condemned the burnings and said they are considering new laws that could stop them. But domestic critics say any such decisions would undermine freedom of speech that is protected in their constitutions.

    Muslims view the Koran as the literal word of God and actual or alleged desecration of the holy book often sparks protests in the Muslim world.

    RELATED STORIES
    Protesters hold copies of the Koran as they demonstrate outside the Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul, Turkey, Jul 30, 2023.
    Why are Sweden, Denmark having a crisis over the Quran?
    Both governments have condemned the burnings of the holy book and said they are considering new laws that could stop them
    Protesters shout slogans as they demonstrate in front of the Consulate General of Sweden after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan 22, 2023.
    Denmark hopes ban on Quran burnings will ease tensions
    Both governments of Sweden and Denmark said they are considering legal changes that would allow authorities to prevent further burnings in special situations
    A Danish flag flies outside the foreign ministry in Copenhagen, Denmark, Jul 31, 2023.
    Nordic governments seek to de-escalate tension as more Quran are burned
    Nordic countries have deplored the burnings of the Quran but cannot prevent it under constitutional laws protecting freedom of speech
    People demonstrate against the desecration of the Koran in Denmark, in Sanaa, Yemen Jul 24, 2023.
    Qurans burnt outside Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark
    Denmark and Sweden have said they deplore the burning of the Islam's holy book but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints