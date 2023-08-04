Denmark to tighten border control after Quran burnings

Danish police are tightening border controls following recent burnings of the Quran that have affected the security situation, the justice ministry said late on Thursday, following a similar decision by Sweden earlier in the week.

Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have burned and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that governments ban such acts.

"Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark, in order to respond to the specific and current threats," the Danish ministry said in a statement.