Germany's green, digital drive a chance to wipe out unemployment: Scholz

Germany's push to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality and shape up its industrialised economy is such a big job it could make unemployment a thing of the past, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

Scholz has vowed to lead the biggest transformation of the German economy in a century, aiming to make the country carbon-neutral by 2045 and fit for the future by fostering investment in digitalisation.

Speaking after a two-day cabinet meeting at Schloss Meseberg, the chancellor's country residence outside Berlin, Scholz said the planned economic overhaul was a "great task" but could be achieved.