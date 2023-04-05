Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace

The description on the invitation is the first time that Charles's second wife has been officially referred to as "Queen Camilla".

Her status was only made clear in February last year when the late Queen Elizabeth said on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne that she wanted Camilla to be known as queen consort when Charles became king.

The Palace also said the invitation's artwork, designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson, was hand painted in watercolour and gouache, and features a motif of the Green Man - an ancient figure from British folklore.

Flowers on the invitation, which will be made from recycled card, will appear in groupings of three - a nod to the king being the third monarch to be called Charles - and it will also feature a lion, a unicorn and a boar, taken from the royal couple's coats of arms.