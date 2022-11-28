Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks as fighting rages in Donetsk

ATTACKS ON ENERGY

Moscow has recently targeted vital infrastructure through waves of air strikes that have sparked widespread power outages and killed civilians.

The attacks have increased as cold weather sets in, boosting energy demand as repair workers race to fix wrecked power facilities.

Fresh strikes last Wednesday caused the worst damage so far in the nine-month conflict, leaving millions of people with no light, water or heat, as temperatures fell below 0 Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

Zelensky said utility and emergency teams were working around the clock to provide power, with the situation "under control" though most regions were subject to scheduled blackouts to help restore the grid.

In Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine abandoned by Russian troops this month, regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said 17% of customers now had power. Other districts would be connected in the coming days.

Sergey Kovalenko, chief operating officer of YASNO, which provides energy to Kyiv, said on Saturday evening the situation in the city has improved but remained "quite difficult".

Zelensky criticised Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, saying he had not done enough to help beleaguered residents. Klitschko, a former professional boxer, replied that political infighting was "senseless" amid Russia's military campaign.

The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March. Repeated shelling around the plant has spurred fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

"One gets the impression they're packing their bags and stealing everything they can," Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, said on national television.

Along with energy, food supplies have also been disrupted by the war, with Ukraine's grain exports unlikely to reach 3 million tonnes in November compared with 4.2 million tonnes in October as Russia tries to limit ship inspections, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said late on Sunday.