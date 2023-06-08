In Russia, the talk is of 'war' - even from Putin

For more than 15 months Russia has been fighting a war in Ukraine that the Kremlin refused to call a war - but that is changing: President Vladimir Putin is using the word "war" more often.

When Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 last year, he called it "a special military operation" - a euphemism the Kremlin, Russian ministers and state media mostly stuck to, even coining a new Russian acronym, the "SVO".

Calling the conflict a war was effectively outlawed for the Russian media by a series of very broad laws soon after the invasion. The Russian media was ordered not to use the word war - and has either complied or shut down.

But in response to what Russia said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, Putin last week used the word "war" four times in relation to Ukraine, according to a Kremlin transcript of his remarks.

"No matter what we say, they will always look to apportion the blame in Russia, but this is not right: we did not unleash this war, I repeat, in 2014 – the Kyiv regime unleashed war in the Donbas," Putin said.

That remark was shown by Rossiya state television's most important Sunday slot. Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin told viewers that Putin was devoting significant amounts of time to the conflict behind the scenes.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine's Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed separatist forces fighting Ukraine's armed forces.