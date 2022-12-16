Russia rains missiles on Ukraine's infrastructure, says Kyiv kills civilians

Russia fired dozens of missiles at infrastructure in Ukraine on Friday, forcing emergency power shutdowns across the country amid freezing temperatures and killing and wounding people in their homes in the south, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian-installed officials in occupied eastern Ukraine also reported civilian casualties from Ukrainian shelling in two places.

The latest Russian assault followed warnings from Ukrainian officials that Moscow plans a new all-out offensive early next year, a year after it launched an invasion that has destroyed much of Ukraine but brought little of it under Russian control.

As many as 60 Russian missiles had been spotted heading for Ukraine, Vitaly Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, said early on Friday, while Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region, said Russia was "massively attacking".