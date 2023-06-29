UK panel says Conservatives tried to intimidate members over Boris Johnson ruling

A British parliamentary committee on Thursday criticised the behaviour of Conservative Party lawmakers over a ruling that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had lied over lockdown-breaking parties, saying they had sought to intimidate members.

Earlier this month, the privileges committee - the main disciplinary body for lawmakers - found that Johnson had deliberately misled parliament in an unprecedented way when he spoke about parties at his office during COVID-19 lockdowns.

That ruling and Johnson's resignation as a member of parliament before the report's publication prompted some of his allies in the governing party to criticise the committee, callings its work a "witch hunt", "a kangaroo court" and "a gross miscarriage of justice".

Eight Conservatives were named for trying to undermine the committee's work, including former interior minister Priti Patel, former business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and former culture minister Nadine Dorries.