Pro-Putin operatives in Germany work to turn Berlin against Ukraine

They have since separated. Kolbasnikova's brother, who still lives in Ukraine, told Reuters Kolbasnikova's pro-Russia stance on the war has hardened a family rift: "She may be my blood sister, but what she's doing is not really right."

Schlund completed a transaction to buy an apartment in Moscow in early 2022, Russia's property registry shows.

Over the summer, Schlund and Kolbasnikova sent a message on Telegram inviting "like-minded people" to a day of music, food and sport in Duesseldorf in June. The venue, a banquet hall, was adorned with flags of Chechen leader and Putin loyalist Ramzan Kadyrov, whose fighters are part of Russia's offensive in Ukraine. A minister in Kadyrov's government, Akhmed Dudayev, posted pictures of the event on Telegram and praised Kolbasnikova and Schlund as "ambassadors of goodwill" who are "on the side of truth." Chechnya's Ministry of Information, headed by Dudayev, said in a statement to Reuters it had nothing to do with organising the event.

Also in 2022, the couple travelled to Donbas, the area of eastern Ukraine largely controlled by Russia. A pro-Kremlin media outlet, Tsargrad, posted a YouTube video of the trip in October. It shows Schlund and Kolbasnikova distributing aid, including tent heaters for pro-Moscow forces. The couple credit an organisation called the People's Front for providing some of the aid and helping to organise the trip. The People's Front, which did not comment for this article, is a coalition of Russian civil society groups and its leader is Putin, according to the organisation's website. It too posted a video of the trip to social media.

The couple and their supporters marched through the streets of Cologne again one Sunday in early December, attended by police officers and a noisy counter-demonstration. Shortly after, they planned to take part in a forum for civil society activists in Moscow that was co-organised by the Russian government. In the end, Kolbasnikova told supporters, they missed their flight. In a post in an online chatroom she said the "sponsor" for the plane tickets was Russky Dom, a Russian cultural promotion body. Russky Dom is part of Rossotrudnichestvo, the government agency that is under EU sanctions. Grigory Mikhitaryants, an official at Russky Dom in Berlin, told Reuters his organisation obtained tickets for two people to travel to the Moscow event but declined to give their names. Rossotrudnichestvo said in a statement it "has no relation to the financial and organisational arrangements," of the couple.

Schlund and Kolbasnikova declined to answer detailed questions. In a WhatsApp exchange, Schlund wrote to a Reuters reporter: "It's better for you, stupid cow, if you stay out of my sight."