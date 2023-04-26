UK food banks give out record amount as rising living costs drive hardship

This included an unprecedented rise in the number of employed people, who are no longer able to balance a low income against rising living costs.

Britons have been pressured for more than a year by high inflation which has outstripped pay growth for almost all workers.

Last month government forecasters estimated UK households were in the midst of the biggest two-year squeeze in living standards since comparable records started in the 1950s.

Official UK data published last week showed overall consumer price inflation fell to 10.1% in March. However, prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks were 19.1% higher in March than a year earlier, the biggest such rise since August 1977.

Grocery inflation in April was 17.3%, according to industry data.

The Trussell Trust also noted that the number of parcels provided in the year to March was more than double the annual amount distributed by food banks five years ago.