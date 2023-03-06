Greeks protest over deadly train crash, station master jailed pending trial

A Greek railway employee was jailed on Sunday pending trial over a deadly train crash that killed at least 57 people, as Greeks seethed with anger over the worst rail disaster in living memory.

Protests continued to reverberate days after a head-on collision of a passenger train and a freight carrier on the Athens-Thessaloniki route late in the evening of Feb 28.

Clashes erupted between police and demonstrators in Athens on Sunday, after thousands rallied to protest over the crash.

The 59-year-old Larissa station master faces multiple charges of disrupting transport and putting lives at risk.

The man, who cannot be named under Greek law, was questioned for seven hours before a magistrate on Sunday before being detained.

"For about 20 cursed minutes he was responsible for the safety of the whole of central Greece," his lawyer Stefanos Pantzartzidis said.

On Thursday, Pantzartzidis said that his client was devastated and had assumed responsibility "proportionate to him" but other factors were also at play, without elaborating.