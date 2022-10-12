NATO allies, partners aim to boost Kyiv's air defence after Russian air raids

AIR DEFENCES

Two days after Russian air raids killed 19 people in Ukraine, wounded more than 100 and knocked out power supplies across the country, Stoltenberg urged allies to provide additional air defence systems for Ukraine.

Advanced air defence systems are designed to protect entire cities from air attacks.

Stoltenberg called Russia's missile attacks a sign of weakness and a result of the fact that President Vladimir Putin was running out of alternatives.

"The reality is that they're not able to make progress on the battlefield. Russia is actually losing on the battlefield," Stoltenberg said.

"Ukraine has the momentum and continues to make significant gains, while Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure."

On Tuesday, Ukraine received the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems Germany promised to supply, a German defence ministry source said.

A senior US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Germany's IRIS-T system was another sign of the commitment to provide air defences to Ukraine, predating Putin's latest missile strikes on the country.

"Again this is a horrible set of circumstances, what's occurred," the official said. "But the fact that Russia has this capability and is willing to use that capability, including against civilian infrastructure and civilian targets, is not a surprise."

Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to eliminate dangerous nationalists and protect Russian-speakers, has accused the West of escalating the conflict by supporting Kyiv.

Before NATO defence ministers kick of their talks with a dinner on Wednesday, they are set to meet with partners of the Ukraine Contact Group, a body established on the initiative of the United States to keep up arms supplies to Kyiv.

Discussions of the more than 50 countries would focus on providing additional air defence systems to Ukraine, said the US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will take part in both Brussels events.