    বাংলা

    Moscow court arrests US national for 'espionage': Russian news agencies

    A Moscow court has arrested Gene Spector, an already imprisoned Russia-born US citizen on charges of espionage

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2023, 06:25 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 06:25 AM

    A Moscow court has arrested an already imprisoned Russia-born US citizen on charges of espionage, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

    The businessman, Gene Spector, is serving a 3.5-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2022 to his role in bribing an assistant of ex-Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, according to the state news agency, TASS.

    Spector was born in Russia's St Petersburg and then moved to the United States. Before his 2021 arrest, he served as chairman of the board of Medpolymerprom Group, a company specialising in cancer curing drugs, TASS said.

    Russian news agencies did not report any details of the new charges, but said the court session was held behind closed doors as the case materials were classified.

    Speaking on CNN, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the administration was still collecting information about the case and had no comment yet. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man checks the debris next to a damaged office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Aug 1, 2023. REUTERS
    Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia
    Air traffic was briefly suspended at four major airports and seven flights were redirected to alternative airports
    National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2022.
    Russian central bank hikes rates by 350 bp to 12% in extraordinary meeting
    The extraordinary rate meeting came after the rouble plummeted past the 100 threshold against the dollar on Monday
    Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and his lawyers Olga Mikhailova, Vadim Kobzev and Alexander Fedulov appear on a screen via video link during an external hearing of the Moscow City Court in the criminal case against Navalny on numerous charges, including the creation of an extremist organization, at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo in the Vladimir region, Russia, Aug 4, 2023.
    Navalny has 19 years added to jail term
    President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic critic, now 47, will be 74 years old by the time he gets out of prison in 2050
    A woman uses her mobile phone in front of the Federal Security Service (FSB) building on Lubyanka Square in Moscow, Russia, Jun 24, 2023.
    Russia arrests 7 who aimed to kill 2 top journalists: TASS
    The detainees admitted preparing attacks on the two women on behalf of Ukraine and had been promised a reward of 1.5 million roubles, according to Interfax

    Opinion

    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib