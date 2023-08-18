Moscow court arrests US national for 'espionage': Russian news agencies

A Moscow court has arrested an already imprisoned Russia-born US citizen on charges of espionage, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

The businessman, Gene Spector, is serving a 3.5-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2022 to his role in bribing an assistant of ex-Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, according to the state news agency, TASS.

Spector was born in Russia's St Petersburg and then moved to the United States. Before his 2021 arrest, he served as chairman of the board of Medpolymerprom Group, a company specialising in cancer curing drugs, TASS said.