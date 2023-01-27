    বাংলা

    Baltic states bought twice as much Russian LPG last year: traders

    Russia boosted LPG combined sales to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to 331,000 tonnes from 159,000 tonnes in 2022

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2023, 09:30 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2023, 09:30 AM

    Russian exporters more than doubled sales of liquefied petroleum gas to the Baltic states in 2022, some of which was sold on to Ukraine, according to data from three trading and freight-handling sources covering the region.

    The leap in purchases of Russian LPG came despite sharp condemnation of Moscow's actions in Ukraine from the three Baltic states, all NATO and European Union members, as Europe struggles to find fresh sources of the fuel in a tight global market.

    LPG, which is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and to produce other petrochemicals, has been exempt from sweeping Western sanctions imposed against Russia over Ukraine.

    According to calculations based on data collected from the three traders and freight handlers covering the region, Russia boosted LPG combined sales to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to 331,000 tonnes from 159,000 tonnes in 2022.

    The increase came as Ukraine and some other countries refused to buy the Russia-sourced fuel directly.

    Russian LPG sales to Latvia rose by 77% to 232,000 tonnes, while supplies to Lithuania jumped 8.5 times to 72,000 tonnes and sales to Estonia increased by 42% to 27,000 tonnes last year, according to the data and calculations.

    The energy ministries of Latvia and Estonia did not respond to requests for comment on the data. The Lithuanian ministry declined to comment.

    Russia's relations with the Baltic states have worsened sharply since Moscow launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine last February. Russia and Estonia expelled each other's ambassadors on Tuesday, and Latvia also downgraded relations with Russia.

    According to the data, Russian LPG supplies to Latvia accounted for 90% of the country's total LPG imports in 2022, while Lithuania got half of its intake from Russia and the rest from Latvia.

    Traders said excess volumes of LPG had been sold on from the Baltics to Ukraine in recent months. They said Latvia and Lithuania supplied some 15,000 tonnes to Ukraine in December alone, accounting for 15% of Ukraine's total LPG imports that month.

    They said LPG from Russia is much cheaper than supplies from other countries such as Poland and Romania, as export options have been limited since Russia entered Ukraine.

    "Ukrainian companies buy propane-butane (LPG) from Lithuania and Latvia, which is with high probability of Russian origin. However, the price difference of $150-$200 per tonne in comparison with Poland and Romania allows (them) to turn a blind eye to the country of origin," a trader covering the Baltic states said.

    He added that there is no official Ukrainian ban on importing Russian LPG. Ukraine's energy ministry did not comment when contacted.

    Other traders said that Ukraine also buys LPG directly from Lithuania's Mazeikiu Nafta plant, which is owned by Poland's Orlen, though its total share in fuel supplies to Ukraine is relatively small.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Embassy of Russia in the USA / Посольство России в США/Facebook
    'Absurd' new US sanctions will hit foreign business deals: Russia
    Foreign entrepreneurs and companies were the first to suffer from new sanctions, Russia's embassy in the US says
    A cyclist rides past a sign on the side of a delivery lorry advertising for jobs, in London, Britain, Oct 13, 2021.
    Britain considers allowing foreign students to work longer hours
    Discussions have begun on either raising the cap on paid work hours for foreign students to 30 hours per week from 20 hours currently or removing it entirely
    Police officers detain a person following a stabbing incident at a church in Algeciras, Spain Jan 25, 2023 in this screen grab from a video.
    Spain church attack suspect was 25-year-old Moroccan: police
    One clergyman was killed and another seriously injured in the machete attack on two churches in southern Spain
    US M1A2 "Abrams" tank moves to firing positions during US led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" near Vaziani, Georgia, May 18, 2016.
    Tank promises show direct and growing Western involvement in Ukraine: Russia
    US President Joe Biden said the tanks pose 'no offensive threat' to Russia

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher