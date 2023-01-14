World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk

High inflation has led to a wave of strikes by workers in the public sector and rail industry seeking bigger pay rises.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said "the most important help we can give is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year so we get the economy growing again".

The Bank of England forecast in November that inflation would drop to around 5% by the end of this year. Investors expect the BoE to raise interest rates to 4% from 3.5% on Feb 2 as it seeks to stamp out underlying inflation pressures.

WORLD CUP LIFTS PUB SPENDING

Britain's large services sector was the best-performing part of the economy in November, with output up 0.2% on the month despite widespread rail and postal strikes.

Much of the gain reflected people going to the pub to watch the men's soccer World Cup - with food and beverage services output jumping 2.2% on the month -as well as early pre-Christmas spending on video games, the ONS said.

Manufacturing output dropped by 0.5%, driven by a drop in pharmaceuticals production which is often volatile.

A seasonal fall-off in COVID-19 vaccinations lowered GDP by 0.2 percentage points in November.

Britain's goods trade deficit widened to 15.6 billion pounds ($19.1 billion) in November, slightly more than the 14.9 billion pounds forecast in the poll.

Trade with the European Union has been hurt by Brexit though the scale has been hard to judge due to changes in data collection, discrepancies between British and EU data and pandemic effects.

HSBC's Martins said exports had picked up by almost 20% since June, and the latest ONS data showed those to the EU were now 4.5% below pre-pandemic levels, while non-EU exports were 0.4% above their level before the pandemic.