Ukraine calls for more Western arms after Russia pullback

Zelensky said Ukraine had recaptured roughly 6,000 square km (2,400 square miles) of territory, a sliver of Ukraine's overall land mass of around 600,000 square km. The recaptured land is approximately equivalent to the combined area of the West Bank and Gaza.

Russia has taken control of around a fifth of Ukraine since its troops invaded on Feb 24.

RUSSIAN PULLBACK

President Vladimir Putin and his senior officials have been largely silent in the face of Russian forces' worst defeat since April, when they were repelled from the outskirts of Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday side-stepped a reporter's question of whether Putin still had confidence in the military leadership.

"The special military operation continues. And it will continue until the goals that were originally set are achieved," Peskov said.

Putin was shown on state TV on Monday chairing a meeting on the economy at which he said Russia was holding up well in the face of Western sanctions.

"The economic blitzkrieg tactics, the onslaught they were counting on, did not work," he said.