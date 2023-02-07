Zelensky vows changes will bolster Ukraine amid defence minister uncertainty

President Volodymyr Zelensky said personnel changes on the border and front line will bolster Ukraine's military efforts amid uncertainty over the future of his defence minister, just as Russia advances for the first time in six months in the east.

In his Monday evening address, Zelensky said he wanted to combine military and managerial experience in local and central government but did not directly address confusion about whether his defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, would be replaced.

On Sunday, David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky's parliamentary bloc, said Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job, but on Monday he wrote that "there will be no personnel changes in the defence sector this week."

Zelensky's government is cracking down on official wrongdoing, the biggest political and administrative shakeup since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago.

Zelensky says he needs to show that Ukraine was a safe steward of billions of dollars of Western military and other aid.

"We are bolstering our managerial positions," Zelensky said in his address, following a meeting of his top command involving the country's commander-in-chief, sector commanders and the head of intelligence.

"In a number of regions, particularly those on the border or on the front line, we will appoint leaders with military experience. Those who can show themselves to be the most effective in defending against existing threats," he said.

In eastern Ukraine, where there have been relentless battles for months, a regional governor has said Russia was pouring in reinforcements for a new offensive that could begin next week.