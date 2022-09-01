Swiss launch energy conservation drive, plan rationing moves

The Swiss government launched a voluntary campaign on Wednesday to urge consumers and businesses to conserve energy as shortages of gas and power loom this winter that could lead to rationing in a worst-case scenario.

More than 40 partners from the public and private sector are backing the drive with the motto "Energy is scarce. Let's not waste it", the government said.

"The aim is for as many people as possible to participate voluntarily - and to help prevent Switzerland from getting into a shortage situation in the first place," it said.