Shooting at Mercedes plant in Germany leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz plant in southwestern Germany on Thursday, authorities said, adding that one suspect had been detained.

"This morning, shots were fired on the factory premises in Sindelfingen," a spokesperson for the Stuttgart prosecutor said. "Two persons were injured, one of whom has since died."

Investigators are working on the assumption that this was the act of a single perpetrator and that no individuals outside the factory were involved, according to the prosecutor's office.