Five killed in blast, fire at Russian gunpowder plant

    An explosion and fire at a gunpowder factory in Russia's central Tambov region killed five people on Tuesday, TASS news agency quoted the regional Investigative Committee as saying.

    The report said a fifth person, a worker at the facility, had died in hospital. Earlier reports had put the toll at four dead and two injured.

    News reports quoted the regional governor, Maxim Yegorov, as ruling out any notion of an attack or sabotage.

