Ukraine says 53, including 6 children, hurt in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv

AIR DEFENCES

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, praised Western-supplied air defence systems and their operators after Ukraine downed all 10.

"The effectiveness of Western weapons in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers cannot be doubted," Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.

The air force said it also shot down all 10 Russian-launched attack drones over the Odesa region in southern Ukraine.

Windows and entrances at a children's hospital in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district were shattered by debris, but based on initial assessments, there were no casualties, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Debris also hit several residential buildings in the Dniprovskyi district. The district's water supply was damaged.

Kyiv military administration chief Serhiy Popko said 17 people, including seven children, were evacuated from a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district after debris hit a building and nearby cars, causing a fire.

He added that most injuries came from windows blown out by the blast wave.

"There are many injured," Popko said.

The attack followed a salvo of ballistic missiles that targeted Kyiv early on Monday and injured four people.

On Tuesday, Biden warned Republicans that they would give Russia a "Christmas gift" if they failed to provide additional military aid to Zelenskiy, whose meeting with a top US lawmaker concluded without a commitment for more support.

There was no comment from Russia about Wednesday's attack, which also damaged buildings in Kyiv's Desnyanskyi, Darnitskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Both Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians in the nearly 22-month-long war that Russia launched against its neighbour in February 2022.