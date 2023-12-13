    বাংলা

    Ukraine says 53, including 6 children, hurt in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv

    President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads in Washington for more help for his country

    Sergiy KarazyReutersValentyn Ogirenko
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 10:50 AM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 10:50 AM

    Russia's second missile assault on Kyiv this week injured at least 53 people, damaging homes and a children's hospital, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded in Washington for more help for his country.

    The windows of residential apartment blocks were blown out and frightened residents streamed out onto the street to assess the damage. Missile debris blew a large crater in the ground and destroyed parked cars.

    Ukraine's air defence systems downed all 10 ballistic missiles that targeted the capital at about 3 am (0100 GMT), Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram app.

    "Just yesterday, (US) President (Joe) Biden and I agreed to work on increasing the number of air defence systems in Ukraine. The terrorist state demonstrated how important this decision is," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, referring to Russia.

    Falling debris caused injuries and destruction in four of Kyiv's districts along the Dnipro River, which cuts through the capital, officials said. Thirty-five buildings were damaged, according to the city's military administration.

    Ukraine's national police said 53 people, including six children, had been injured by the attack. Eighteen people have been hospitalised, it said in a social media post.

    Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff identified the projectiles as Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as S-400s: extremely fast missiles intended for air defence, but which have also been used to hit ground targets.

    AIR DEFENCES

    The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, praised Western-supplied air defence systems and their operators after Ukraine downed all 10.

    "The effectiveness of Western weapons in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers cannot be doubted," Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.

    The air force said it also shot down all 10 Russian-launched attack drones over the Odesa region in southern Ukraine.

    Windows and entrances at a children's hospital in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district were shattered by debris, but based on initial assessments, there were no casualties, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

    Debris also hit several residential buildings in the Dniprovskyi district. The district's water supply was damaged.

    Kyiv military administration chief Serhiy Popko said 17 people, including seven children, were evacuated from a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district after debris hit a building and nearby cars, causing a fire.

    He added that most injuries came from windows blown out by the blast wave.

    "There are many injured," Popko said.

    The attack followed a salvo of ballistic missiles that targeted Kyiv early on Monday and injured four people.

    On Tuesday, Biden warned Republicans that they would give Russia a "Christmas gift" if they failed to provide additional military aid to Zelenskiy, whose meeting with a top US lawmaker concluded without a commitment for more support.

    There was no comment from Russia about Wednesday's attack, which also damaged buildings in Kyiv's Desnyanskyi, Darnitskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

    Both Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians in the nearly 22-month-long war that Russia launched against its neighbour in February 2022.

    RELATED STORIES
    One-month-old baby girl, Noor cries while being comforted by her grandmother inside the paediatric ward at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she is being treated for pneumonia amidst soaring air pollution in Lahore, Pakistan, Dec 4, 2023.
    Pollution in Pakistan's Lahore fills wards with sick children
    Health officials estimated there has been at least a 50% rise in paediatric patients due to respiratory issues exacerbated by poor air quality in the last month
    A Russian drone is seen during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Oct 17, 2022.
    Russia launches drones, missiles overnight on Ukraine
    Ukraine's air force said that its air defence systems destroyed the missile and 18 of the drones before they reached their targets
    A worker inspects a site in a residential area damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Sept 21, 2023.
    Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000: UN
    The UN human rights mission in Ukraine says it expects the real toll to be ‘significantly higher’ than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing
    People walk along an evening street, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the historic part of Kyiv, Ukraine Nov 9, 2023.
    Kyiv comes under air attack, blasts heard
    There is no immediate information on if there are any casualties in the attack which is first since September

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury