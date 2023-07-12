Russia's Lavrov: Ukraine conflict will not end until West drops plans to defeat Moscow

The armed confrontation in Ukraine will continue until the West gives up plans to dominate and defeat Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with an Indonesian newspaper published on Wednesday.

The goal of the "US-led collective West" is to strengthen its global hegemony, Lavrov told the Kompas newspaper. Lavrov is due to attend the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum in Jakarta this week, as is US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Why doesn't the armed confrontation in Ukraine come to an end? The answer is very simple – it will continue until the West gives up its plans to preserve its domination and overcome its obsessive desire to inflict on Russia a strategic defeat at the hands of its Kyiv puppets," according to a transcript of the interview published on Russia's foreign ministry website.