Italy bristles over Zelensky dinner snub in Paris

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised France and Germany on Thursday after she was not invited to a dinner in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding to friction between the European Union allies.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Zelensky on Wednesday evening ahead of an EU summit on Thursday.

But unlike last year, when the then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi worked hand-in-hand with Macron and Scholz on Ukraine, Meloni was left out in the cold.

Speaking to reporters as she arrived at the Brussels summit, Meloni, who took office last October, said she thought the snub was "inappropriate".

"I think our strength in this fight is unity," she added.

She later met Zelensky on the sidelines of the EU meeting.

Asked about her comments, Macron said he thought Wednesday's dinner had been fitting.