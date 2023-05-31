Russia accuses Washington of encouraging Ukraine in its attacks

Washington is encouraging Kyiv by publicly ignoring the drone attack that struck several districts of Moscow on Tuesday, Russia's envoy to the United States said on Wednesday, after President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the strikes.

The White House said it did not support attacks inside of Russia and that it was still gathering information on the incident, which Putin called an attempt to scare and provoke Moscow.

"What are these attempts to hide behind the phrase that they are 'gathering information'?" Anatoly Antonov, the ambassador, said in remarks published on the Telegram messaging channel.

"This is an encouragement for Ukrainian terrorists."

Putin on Tuesday cast the assault, which brought the 15-month war in Ukraine to the heart of Russia, as a terrorist act. Ukraine also accuses Russia of terrorism for its bombing of Ukrainian civilians, allegations Moscow denies.