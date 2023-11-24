    বাংলা

    Muslims in shock over anti-Islam party's Dutch poll win

    After his surprise win, Wilders said he wanted to be prime minister for all Dutch people, but that appeared to do little to assuage concerns about what he might do later

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Nov 2023, 07:16 AM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2023, 07:16 AM

    Dutch Muslims expressed shock on Thursday at the election win of far-right populist Geert Wilders, who has previously called for mosques and the Koran to be banned in the Netherlands.

    Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) beat all predictions on Wednesday night by winning 37 seats out of 150 in the Dutch parliament, well ahead of a Labour/Green combination and the outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservatives.

    "These election results are shocking for Dutch Muslims. We did not expect such a party with a programme that is against the basic principles of the rule of law to be so big," said Muhsin Koktas of Muslim organization CMO.

    Muslims make up around 5 percent of he Dutch population of almost 18 million people.

    "It was a blow I have to process," Abdessamad Taheri, a 45-year old community worker in the multi-ethnic Schilderswijk neighbourhood in The Hague told Reuters.

    Mehdi Koc, a 41-year-old insulation installer, said he was shocked by the swing to the PVV, while Taheri said the vote sent different messages to Muslims, although the overwhelming emotion was of disappointment.

    "In part the message is that many people are xenophobic and don't want foreigners or Muslims. But another message is that people are very disappointed in 13 years of Rutte," he said.

    However, Taheri, a member of the Labour party, said he could not really separate that from all the "nasty things" Wilders had said about banning head scarves and closing mosques.

    After his surprise win, Wilders said he wanted to be prime minister for all Dutch people, but that appeared to do little to assuage concerns about what he might do later.

    "If you say yes to Wilders now, than you will have to say yes later when he closes down all the mosques, because then you cannot go back," Koc said, warning that Wilders will not lose sight of his eventual goals.

    Some in the Netherlands think that the Dutch system of coalition government means Wilders will have to compromise on his most radical views, as political analysts also predict.

    "He will not make the laws alone [other parties] will join and they have to cooperate," Kemal Yildiz, 54, said.

    "It will be fine," Yildiz added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters of Dutch far-right politician and leader of the PVV party Geert Wilders react to the exit poll and early results in the Dutch parliamentary elections, in The Hague, Netherlands Nov 22, 2023.
    Far-right's Wilders seeks to form Dutch govt after election win
    The anti-EU populist Geert Wilders’s massive win is set to have wide repercussions in the Netherlands and Europe
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of students in Tehran, Iran Nov 2, 2022.
    Khamenei urges Muslim countries to boycott Israel
    He calls on Muslim states to cease oil and food exports to Israel, demanding an end to its bombardment of the Gaza Strip
    Palestinians gather to collect water, amid shortages of drinking water, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Oct 15, 2023.
    Americans want US to help get Gaza civilians out of harm's way
    Support for Israel's position in the new poll was strongest among Republicans, with 54 percent of the party backing Israel's position compared to 37 percent of Democrats
    A boy gestures as people rally to protest against the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen October 13, 2023. REUTERS
    Supporters protest and pray as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
    There has been strong support for Israel from Western governments over the Hamas attacks, but the Israeli response has also prompted anger

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps