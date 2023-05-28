Britain says border e-gates back in service after outage sparked delays

ReutersBritain's automated border control gates have returned to normal operation, the Home Office said on Saturday, after a nationwide system issue caused major delays.

Images posted on social media earlier showed long queues of hundreds of people at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports, with frustrated passengers complaining of having to wait several hours in line.

"Following a technical border system fault which affected e-gate arrivals into the UK, we can confirm all e-gates are now operating as normal," Britain's interior ministry said in a Twitter post.

"We thank those travellers who were impacted for their patience and staff for their work in resolving the issue."