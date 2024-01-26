    বাংলা

    Man who killed three in Nottingham attack to be held in high-security hospital

    Valdo Calocane, 32, had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and stabbed two university students and a 65-year-old man

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 08:25 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 08:25 PM

    A man who killed three people in a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham in June last year should be detained indefinitely in a high-security hospital, a judge ordered on Thursday.

    Valdo Calocane, 32, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, stabbed two 19-year-old university students, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and 65-year-old Ian Coates, before driving into three other people with a van.

    Calocane had a history of serious mental health issues, including being sectioned on four separate occasions, and believed there were voices in his head telling him to act in the way he did, the Crown Prosecution Service said, describing the attacks as "brutal", "savage" and "ferocious".

    He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, as well as attempted murder, and prosecutors said there was no realistic prospect of a murder conviction given the psychiatric assessments.

    "None of the evidence relating to your mental state detracts from the horror of your actions or the disastrous impact which they've had upon so many people," Judge Mark Turner said in his sentencing remarks.

    "Regardless of the level of your personal responsibility, you were, and remain, dangerous."

    Calocane will be treated at a high-security hospital until it is assessed he no longer poses a risk to the public, although Turner said he would likely be detained for the rest of his life.

    The victims' families criticised both the sentencing and the missed opportunities to prevent the murders.

    "This man is a killer, murder was the only thing he cared about," Coates' son James said outside court.

    "The NHS (National Health Service) mental health trusts have to be held accountable for their failures along with the police ... This man has made a mockery of the system and he has got away with murder."

    RELATED STORIES
    First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 5, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
    India not unbeatable at home: Rohit
    Rohit's team will begin as favourites in the five-Test series against Ben Stokes's England
    Britain's Prince Harry walks outside the High Court, in London, Britain Mar 30, 2023.
    Harry withdraws libel claim against British tabloid
    Britain's prince sued Associated Newspapers over a 2022 article about his security arrangements
    Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 22, 2023 Nottingham Forest fans hold up a banner in memory of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster REUTERS/Phil Noble
    UK vows no repeat of Hillsborough disaster injustices
    The Liverpool fans, many of them young, died in an overcrowded, fenced-in enclosure at Hillsborough in Sheffield
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain Jun 7, 2023.
    Prince Harry challenges security downgrade in London court
    Harry had received full publicly-funded security protection provided by the state before he decided to step back from his royal duties

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps