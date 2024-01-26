Man who killed three in Nottingham attack to be held in high-security hospital

A man who killed three people in a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham in June last year should be detained indefinitely in a high-security hospital, a judge ordered on Thursday.

Valdo Calocane, 32, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, stabbed two 19-year-old university students, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and 65-year-old Ian Coates, before driving into three other people with a van.

Calocane had a history of serious mental health issues, including being sectioned on four separate occasions, and believed there were voices in his head telling him to act in the way he did, the Crown Prosecution Service said, describing the attacks as "brutal", "savage" and "ferocious".

He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, as well as attempted murder, and prosecutors said there was no realistic prospect of a murder conviction given the psychiatric assessments.