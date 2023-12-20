Ukrainians prepare for first wartime Christmas on new calendar

Ukrainians are gearing up to celebrate their first Christmas according to a new calendar, another step towards erasing all traces of Russian influence as their military fends off a Kremlin invasion.

Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and the country's main church agreed this year to move away from the traditional Julian calendar, which is used in Russia and celebrates the holiday on Jan 7.

Moscow's February 2022 attack rallied the nation in defence and sparked many Ukrainians to reject the Russian language and culture, among other historical ties to Kyiv's former ruler.

"Everything that was related to Russia, and everything that Russia did the same way we did, provoked disgust among people," said Mykhailo Omelian, an Orthodox priest in Kyiv.