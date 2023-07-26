Greece sees some wildfire respite, though stubborn blazes rage on

Wildfires raging across Greece for more than a week abated on Wednesday, though firefighters still battled on several fronts to contain blazes that have killed three people and caused thousands of tourists to evacuate.

Firefighters were tackling a fire on the island of Evia, where two pilots were killed on Tuesday when their Canadair CL-215 plane, which was dropping water onto the flames, crashed into a hillside. A 41-year-old stockbreeder, missing since Sunday, was also found burned in a shack in a remote area.

On the island of Rhodes, where more than 20,000 foreign visitors and locals fled seaside hotels and homes over the weekend, dozens of firefighters tried to tame three fronts more than a week after the wildfires broke out, the fire brigade said.