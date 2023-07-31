At least two dead in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: Ukraine

Twin Russian missile strikes on the city centre of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine killed at least two people on Monday and more were trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian interior minister said.

Smoke billowed from a gaping hole smashed in the side of a nine-storey building, while another, four-storey building had been almost levelled, a video posted by President Volodymyr Zelensky showed.

"Two are dead and around five-seven people are under the rubble," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on television. The general prosecutor's office said 25 people had been wounded, including four children.