    বাংলা

    At least two dead in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: Ukraine

    Another 25 people, including four children have been wounded

    Reuters
    Published : 31 July 2023, 09:20 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 09:20 AM

     Twin Russian missile strikes on the city centre of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine killed at least two people on Monday and more were trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian interior minister said.

    Smoke billowed from a gaping hole smashed in the side of a nine-storey building, while another, four-storey building had been almost levelled, a video posted by President Volodymyr Zelensky showed.

    "Two are dead and around five-seven people are under the rubble," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on television. The general prosecutor's office said 25 people had been wounded, including four children.

    Zelensky, who grew up in the steel-producing city that had a pre-war population of more than 600,000, said the strikes had hit a university building and a residential building.

    "This terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people," he said on the Telegram app.

    The interior ministry said one missile had struck a nine-storey residential building and another had struck a four-storey building that was part of an educational institution.

    "The emergency services are putting out the fire and going through the rubble," its statement said.

    In a separate Russian rocket attack on the southern city of Kherson, one person was killed early on Monday and two more were wounded, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

    RELATED STORIES
    Local residents inspect a crater left after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine Jul 29, 2023.
    Russian missile kills 2 in Zaporizhzhia: official
    A woman was injured in the incident. The blast wave broke windows in 13 high-rise buildings and an educational institution
    A member of the security services investigates the damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Jul 24, 2023.
    Russia accuses Ukraine of 'terrorism' after drone strike near army HQ
    Nobody was reported hurt in the attack, but one of its targets struck a symbolic blow and underscored the reach of such drones
    Skyline of skyscrapers is seen after sunset in Warsaw, Poland, June 28, 2023.
    Poland detains Russian spy: interior minister
    Poland says it has become a major target of Russian spies and it accuses Moscow of trying to destabilise it
    Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine Jun 13, 2023.
    Russian missile attack kills 6 in Zelensky's hometown
    At least 25 people were wounded and others could still be trapped under the rubble, officials said

    Opinion

    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda