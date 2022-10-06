Britain could face forced power cuts this winter, National Grid warns

Britain could face planned power cuts to homes and businesses this winter if it is unable to import electricity from Europe and it struggles to attract enough gas imports to fuel its gas-fired power plants, Britain’s National Grid warned on Thursday.

The prospect of power cuts comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday wrote an op-ed in the Times newspaper calling on Europe to keep energy exports flowing during the winter, and is likely to heap further pressure on the government after she previous ruled out energy rationing in Britain.

Countries across Europe are drawing up winter contingency plans against the disruption of flows of gas from Russia because of the war in Ukraine, which could lead to rationing and a curb in exports of energy to other countries.