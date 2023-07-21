Top UK official ousted by Truss receives 457,000 pound payout

Britain's government paid 457,000 pounds ($588,000) in compensation to Tom Scholar, who was the finance ministry's top civil servant until he was ousted when Liz Truss became prime minister last year, new government accounts showed on Thursday.

Scholar left his job on Sept 8, two days Truss after appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister following a Conservative Party leadership campaign in which she had blamed the finance ministry for slow economic growth.

At the time, Scholar said Kwarteng had "decided it was time for new leadership at the Treasury".

Kwarteng presented a "mini budget" of tax cuts and energy subsidies to parliament on Sept. 23 that aimed to revive growth, but instead led to a slump in government bond prices, forcing the Bank of England to intervene and soon cost both Kwarteng and Truss their jobs.