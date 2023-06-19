    বাংলা

    Ukraine starts 2023 grain harvest

    Reuters
    Published : 19 June 2023, 07:24 AM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 07:24 AM

    Farmers in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa have started the 2023 grain harvest, threshing the first winter barley, local officials said.

    Ukraine is a major global grain grower and exporter, but this year's out is expected to be reduced because of Russia's invasion to around 45 million tonnes from 53 million in 2022.

    The agriculture ministry said last week Ukraine's 2023 spring sowing was almost complete at almost 13 million hectares.

    The total sown area as of June 16 included 271,100 hectares of spring wheat, 810,000 hectares of barley, 138,500 hectares of peas, 146,200 hectares of oats, 4 million hectares of corn and other commodities.

