    বাংলা

    Russian forces tried to blow up my men, says mercenary boss Prigozhin

    The Wagner Group chief said his men had discovered a dozen locations where defence ministry officials had planted various explosive devices

    Reuters
    Published : 3 June 2023, 05:07 AM
    Updated : 3 June 2023, 05:07 AM

    Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been arguing with top military brass for months, on Friday escalated the feud by accusing pro-Moscow forces of trying to blow up his men.

    Prigozhin's Wagner Group troops have largely pulled back from the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, most of which they captured last month after taking heavy casualties, and handed over their positions to regular Russian forces.

    Prigozhin, writing on Telegram, said his men had discovered a dozen locations in rear areas where defence ministry officials had planted various explosive devices, including hundreds of anti-tank mines. When asked why the charges had been set, the officials indicated it was an order from their superiors.

    "It was not necessary to plant these charges in order to deter the enemy, as it (the area in question) is in the rear area. Therefore, we can assume that these charges were intended to meet the advancing units of Wagner," he said.

    None of the charges went off and no one was hurt, he said, adding: "We assume this was an attempt at a public flogging."

    Russia's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.

    Prigozhin, who regularly complained his men were not given enough ammunition for the assault on Bakhmut, said on Wednesday that he had asked prosecutors to investigate whether senior Russian defence officials had committed any "crime" before or during the war in Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023.
    Russia's Wagner group could soon cease to exist: founder
    It was not immediately clear when Prigozhin had spoken and how serious he was being
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of a Russian military blogger who was killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, Apr 8, 2023.
    No further offensive in Bakhmut possible without ammunition: Russia's Prigozhin
    Head of Russia's mercenary group added that his forces have taken 95% of Bakhmut, a city that had a population of over 70,000 before the war
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of a Russian military blogger who was killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, Apr 8, 2023.
    Russia's Wagner starts withdrawing units from Bakhmut
    The group has also started transferring its positions there to regular Russian troops, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, Apr 8, 2023.
    Wagner head offered to reveal Russian troop locations to Ukraine
    Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has publicly threatened to withdraw his mercenaries from the area around Bakhmut

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan